Townhouse under construction collapses during storm in Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A townhouse under construction in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia collapsed during Friday night's heavy rain and winds.
The fire department was called to the 2000 block of Watkins Street around 11:40 p.m.
They found four townhomes under construction.
The end unit collapsed into the middle of the street.
No injuries were reported.
The Department of Licenses and Inspections is investigating.
