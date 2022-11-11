12-year-old girl focusing on giving to children stuck in the hospital during the holidays

12-year-old Cecilia "Ceci" Trevino's mission to bring comfort to other children stuck in the hospital during the holidays through her Ceci Cares Foundation.

Houston, TX -- The holidays are a special time for 12-year-old Cecilia "Ceci" Trevino.

Not for any gifts, she might receive, but for the comfort, she can give other children battling critical illness in Houston area hospitals.

At age 8, Ceci was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Emergency surgery saved her life. She would have to learn to walk and talk again.

The Doctors, Nurses, and staff at Texas Children's Hospital comforted Trevino through her healing journey.

They would bring Ceci toys to brighten her spirits.

When Ceci was 9 she wrote a letter to her parents, Jorge and Melissa expressing her gratitude for all those who helped her.

She asked her parents if they would ask her school, St. Theresa's, if she could hold a toy drive. A toy drive to gather toys for the other children in the hospital.

The first year they brought 300 toys to Texas Children's, the second 750.

Her Oncologist Dr. Frank Lin suggested they start a 501c non-profit to get organized. The Ceci Cares Foundation delivered 6000 toys last year.

This year more than $9000 dollars has been raised. "Because I was so fortunate I want to help kids out. I know it's a hard time for them," Ceci says. "I want them to know they're not alone."

Ceci continues to get checkups. She's not out of the woods yet but she is a thriving 7th grader.

She plays golf and volleyball and cheers at St. Theresa's. And through her Ceci Cares Foundation, her Holiday Wishlist continues to grow.