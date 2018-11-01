Tractor-trailer partially plows through New Jersey market

JACKSON TWP, N.J. (WPVI) --A number of rescuers are on the scene after a tractor-trailer slammed into a market in Ocean County, New Jersey.
The crash happened at Glory's Market in the 500 block of Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson Township.
Chopper 6 was over the scene to find the corner of the store demolished, with the truck at rest in the debris.
The cab of the truck appeared to be heavily damaged.
A black car was also nearby with heavy front-end damage.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
