Tractor-trailer partially plows through New Jersey market

Tractor-trailer partially plows through New Jersey market. Chopper 6 was live over the scene on November 1, 2018.

JACKSON TWP, N.J. (WPVI) --
A number of rescuers are on the scene after a tractor-trailer slammed into a market in Ocean County, New Jersey.

The crash happened at Glory's Market in the 500 block of Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson Township.

Chopper 6 was over the scene to find the corner of the store demolished, with the truck at rest in the debris.

The cab of the truck appeared to be heavily damaged.

A black car was also nearby with heavy front-end damage.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.
Related Topics:
new jersey newstruck crashJackson Township
