Tractor-trailer partially plows through New Jersey market

A number of rescuers are on the scene after a tractor-trailer slammed into a market in Ocean County, New Jersey.The crash happened at Glory's Market in the 500 block of Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson Township.Chopper 6 was over the scene to find the corner of the store demolished, with the truck at rest in the debris.The cab of the truck appeared to be heavily damaged.A black car was also nearby with heavy front-end damage.There was no immediate word on any injuries.