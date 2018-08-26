TRAFFIC

1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Southwest Philadelphia

1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Southwest Philadelphia. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 26, 2018.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A motorcycle crash in Southwest Philadelphia has killed one biker and injured another.

The Action Cam was at the scene on Bartram Avenue, under the Bartram Avenue bridge.

Police say around 1:40 a.m. Saturday several motorcycles were riding when one went out of control.

The man on that bike died at the scene.

The other injured biker is being treated at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Investigators are looking for a cause.

