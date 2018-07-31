TRAFFIC

1 dead, 2 hurt after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington County, N.J.

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

BURLINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
At least one person is dead following a violent crash involving a SUV and a dump truck in Burlington County.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Route 130 at Jones Street in Burlington.

A dump truck slammed into a SUV, leaving the driver and a passenger with serious injuries.

Another passenger in the SUV was killed.

The driver of the dump truck wasn't hurt.

The accident is still under investigation.

