BURLINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) --At least one person is dead following a violent crash involving a SUV and a dump truck in Burlington County.
It happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Route 130 at Jones Street in Burlington.
A dump truck slammed into a SUV, leaving the driver and a passenger with serious injuries.
Another passenger in the SUV was killed.
The driver of the dump truck wasn't hurt.
The accident is still under investigation.
