Woman killed, 2 men injured after vehicles collide in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash in North Philadelphia.Two cars collided at the intersection of Broad and Oxford streets around 3 a.m. Saturday.Police said the impact sent a Nissan and a Dodge onto the sidewalk.The Dodge struck a traffic light.Both male drivers of the vehicles were taken to the hospital.A female passenger in the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene.Her identity has not been released.Police blocked traffic in the area as they investigated the crash.