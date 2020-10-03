crash

Woman killed, 2 men injured after vehicles collide in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash in North Philadelphia.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Broad and Oxford streets around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the impact sent a Nissan and a Dodge onto the sidewalk.

The Dodge struck a traffic light.

Both male drivers of the vehicles were taken to the hospital.

A female passenger in the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released.

Police blocked traffic in the area as they investigated the crash.
