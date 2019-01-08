TRAFFIC

1 dead, 2 injured in crash near police HQ in Juniata

1 dead, 2 injured in Juniata crash. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 8, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person is dead and two others are injured after an SUV crashed in front of the Philadelphia Police Major Crimes Auto Squad headquarters in Juniata.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday on the 4200 block of Macalester Street.

Police say the 39-year-old driver lost control of the Honda SUV and slammed into a light pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old front passenger was ejected from the vehicle. He was found conscious lying on the street by police.

The backseat passenger, a 21-year-old, had to be cut out of the SUV. He suffered a fractured skull.

Both men are listed in very critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

"At this time, we believe that just the one vehicle was involved," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Police say there are working cameras in the neighborhood that may have captured the collision.
