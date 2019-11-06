Traffic

1 dead, 2 injured, including 5-year-old child after violent crash on southbound I-95 in Delaware

By Corey Davis
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman was killed and a child and another driver were injured in a serious crash between a car and an SUV that closed down a portion of I-95 south in Delaware for some time late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. on I-95 southbound near Route 202 and the Brandywine River Bridge in Wilmington.

Investigators said a 2016 Honda Accord was traveling in the middle lane of the southbound lanes approaching the Brandywine River Bridge, while a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer, operated by a 34-year-old Philadelphia, PA woman, was traveling in the I-95 southbound left lane at a high rate of speed.

According to police, as the Mercury was passing the Honda, the driver of the Mercury clipped the front left side of the Honda.



Following this initial collision, the Mercury struck a guard rail ejecting the driver and sending the SUV tumbling. Police said when the SUV overturned a 5-year-old boy was thrown from the car.

According to investigators, the Honda also struck a guardrail before coming to a stop.

Police said the driver of the Mercury was not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the crash. She was transported to Christiana Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Police said it is unclear at this time if she was impaired at the time of the crash.

The 5-year-old passenger in the Mercury was also not restrained and he was transported to the Nemours A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Honda was transported to St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries. Investigators said neither speed nor impairment is deemed as contributing factors on his behalf.

Southbound I-95 was closed for approximately five hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. J. Forester of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8485.
