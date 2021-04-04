fatal crash

1 killed after car crashes near Delaware Memorial Bridge

PENNSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A person is dead after a car ran off the road at the base of the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

The northbound car struck trees on the Jersey side in Pennsville, Salem County around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving emergency personnel found the driver trapped in the vehicle.

After being pulled by crews, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released.

The investigation blocked one northbound lane for a short time.
