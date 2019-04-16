Traffic

10 hurt in crash involving transport van and pickup truck in Delaware

GLASGOW, Del. (WPVI) -- Ten people were hurt following a crash involving an Easter Seals Transport Van and a pickup truck in Delaware.

The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Corporate Boulevard and Lake Drive in Glasgow.

Police say a 26-year-old woman driving a Ford passenger van was heading eastbound on Corporate Boulevard proceeding through the intersection of Lake Drive when the driver in a Chevy pickup truck heading northbound failed to stop at the stop sign and the vehicles collided.

The Ford came to rest in a grassy area off the roadway. The impact of the crash forced the Chevy into an electrical box which caused a temporary power outage in the area.

Police say the driver of the Ford and eight adult passengers were treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevy sustained a non-life threatening injury, and was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.
