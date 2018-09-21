TRAFFIC

2 injured in chain-reaction crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County

1 person seriously injured in crash on Pa. Turnpike in Bucks County. Watch the report from Action News at 11 p.m. on September 20, 2018.

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Two people were injured in a chain-reaction crash in a construction zone on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County.

It happened in Lower Southampton Township just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver of a sedan struck a construction truck, sending that truck into a third vehicle.

First responders had to free one victim trapped in the wreckage.

The drivers of the sedan and the truck suffered injuries. Both are in stable condition.

