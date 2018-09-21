LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (WPVI) --Two people were injured in a chain-reaction crash in a construction zone on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County.
It happened in Lower Southampton Township just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the driver of a sedan struck a construction truck, sending that truck into a third vehicle.
First responders had to free one victim trapped in the wreckage.
The drivers of the sedan and the truck suffered injuries. Both are in stable condition.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps