3 injured after police pursuit ends in crash in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least three people were hurt after armed robbery suspects, who were running from police, hit a mini-van.The crash happened in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.The pursuit ended at Germantown and Hunting Park avenues around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.Police say two suspects inside a pickup truck tried to get away, but were quickly arrested.Three people inside the mini-van were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.