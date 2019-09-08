Traffic

3 injured after police pursuit ends in crash in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least three people were hurt after armed robbery suspects, who were running from police, hit a mini-van.

The crash happened in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

The pursuit ended at Germantown and Hunting Park avenues around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say two suspects inside a pickup truck tried to get away, but were quickly arrested.

Three people inside the mini-van were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictioga nicetown (philadelphia)philadelphia newscar crashpolice chase
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old shot in the head in Chester, Pa.
Teenager dead following crash in Gibbsboro, New Jersey
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Stratford, New Jersey
Man fatally shot in Germantown
Teenager injured in shooting in North Philadelphia
4-month-old boy found dead at Phila. home, mother in custody
Mt. Laurel woman, 23, charged with stabbing her mother to death
Show More
Report: Day care where infant killed recently passed inspection
AccuWeather: Sun, High Clouds
Trump calls off secret meeting with Taliban, Afghan leaders
Crime Fighters: Who killed Roger David?
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
More TOP STORIES News