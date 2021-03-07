3 killed in Upper Saucon Township crash have ties to DeSales University; 4th student injured

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people with ties to DeSales University were killed in a crash on Saturday night in Upper Saucon Township, Pennsylvania, officials announced on Sunday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the 4400 block of Lanark Road.
Police said the vehicle the victims were traveling in veered off the road and hit a tree. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Their names have not been released by police, but DeSales University confirmed that two alumni and a current student died in the crash.
"On behalf of the entire DeSales University community, I share our deepest condolences and prayers for the family and friends of the lives we lost," said University President Father James Greenfield, O.S.F.S.
The university says a fourth student was injured in the crash and is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said autopsies will be performed on Monday to determine the cause and manner of death.
The crash remains under investigation.
