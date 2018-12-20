TRAFFIC

6.3 million Pa. Turnpike travelers expected over holidays

Busy holiday travel day. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on December 20, 2018.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania turnpike officials say they expect 6.3 million vehicles to travel the turnpike during the holiday period beginning Thursday until Tuesday, Jan. 1.

The turnpike commission says Thursday and Friday of this week are expected to be the most heavily traveled days, with 675,000 vehicles on the roadway each day. The lightest travel days on the turnpike are expected to be Dec. 29 with about 350,000 vehicles and Dec. 25 and Dec. 30 with about 410,000 vehicles each day.

Increased police, safety and maintenance patrols are planed during the holiday period, and people are urged to allow extra time and remain vigilant.
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstrafficholidaypennsylvania turnpike
