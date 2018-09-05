Atlantic City Rail Line suspended for months due to upgrade

The Atlantic City Rail Line has been temporarily closed beginning Wednesday for a safety upgrade.
New Jersey Transit will be installing positive train control, which can help prevent derailments and collisions.
The suspension of the line is expected to last four months.
NJ Transit is offering expanded local and express bus service, along with discounted fares to and from Philadelphia.
