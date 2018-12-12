Rescuers are on the scene after a car was crushed by an overturned dump truck in Chester County, Pa.The crash happened on the southbound Route 202 ramp to westbound Route 30 bypass in East Whiteland Township around 10 a.m.Chopper 6 was overhead to find multiple firefighters apparently working to free someone from the wreckage.There was no immediate word on any injuries or a cause of this crash.Drivers are encouraged to stay clear of the area.------