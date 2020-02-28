PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least two people were injured when a driver overturned in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and East Tioga Street.
Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped over.
Medics responded to the scene. There is no word on the condition of those injured.
The crash caused a detour around the scene.
Driver loses control of vehicle, overturns in Port Richmond
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More