UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --Police are on the scene of an accident in Upper Darby Sunday afternoon that is causing traffic delays in the area.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Edmonds Avenue and Township Line Road when a car struck a pole.
The southbound lanes of Township Line Road are open and one northbound lane is open as officials continue to investigate.
Officials said delays will continue through the evening, with a possible shutdown of power in the area.
There is no word on any injuries.
