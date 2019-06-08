Traffic

Car pushed onto front lawn after crash in Delran, New Jersey

DELRAN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A driver is in custody after a crash that sent a parked car onto the front lawn of a home in New Jersey early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 100 block of Delgado Street in Delran, Burlington County around 2 a.m.

Police say the driver of a white car veered off the road, striking a parked car.

The impact pushed it very close to a home.

One person in the white car is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word on any charges for the driver
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdelrancar crashnew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dunkin' Donuts worker in NJ tests positive for hepatitis A
AccuWeather: Decent June Weekend, Turns Wet Monday
Water main break sends water running into North Philly basements
2 Philly police officers injured in separate crashes
Man arrested in series of small explosions in Northampton County
ACCT Philly volunteers say conditions inside are deplorable
Float commemorating Stonewall Riots to be in Philly Pride Parade
Show More
Guide to the 2019 Philadelphia Pride Parade and Festival
President Trump suspends plan to impose tariffs on Mexico
'I was wrong': Officer who shot 911 caller gets 12½ years
Protesters call for more action over police officers' social media posts
US, Russia blame each other as ships nearly collide in Asia
More TOP STORIES News