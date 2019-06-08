Car pushed onto front lawn after crash in Delran, New Jersey

DELRAN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A driver is in custody after a crash that sent a parked car onto the front lawn of a home in New Jersey early Saturday morning.
It happened in the 100 block of Delgado Street in Delran, Burlington County around 2 a.m.
Police say the driver of a white car veered off the road, striking a parked car.
The impact pushed it very close to a home.
One person in the white car is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
There was no immediate word on any charges for the driver
