Car rolls down embankment in Fairmount Park

A car rolled down an embankment after the driver lost control in Fairmount Park.Police tell Action News the 42-year-old man was traveling southbound on Lincoln Drive, near Forbidden Drive, when his car crashed through the wooden guardrail.The car rolled over, then down a 40-foot embankment.The man was able to get out of his car on his own and climb back up to Lincoln Drive.He was taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.-----