Car rolls down embankment in Fairmount Park

FAIRMOUNT PARK (WPVI) --A car rolled down an embankment after the driver lost control in Fairmount Park.
Police tell Action News the 42-year-old man was traveling southbound on Lincoln Drive, near Forbidden Drive, when his car crashed through the wooden guardrail.
The car rolled over, then down a 40-foot embankment.
The man was able to get out of his car on his own and climb back up to Lincoln Drive.
He was taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.
