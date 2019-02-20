TRAFFIC

Car veers off Route 1 into a pond in Delaware

TOWNSEND, Del. (WPVI) --
The Delaware State Police are on the scene of a single vehicle which drove into a pond off of State Route 1 in Townsend Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 1 in the area of New Discovery Road.

The vehicle was completely submerged in the water. Rescue crews have retrieved one person from the vehicle and transported them to Christiana Hospital. Officials have not released information on that person's condition.

Police divers are trying to determine if anyone else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Officials said the investigation is in the very early stages with further details being released as they become available.

State Route 1 northbound in the area of New Discovery is closed and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes of travel. According to officials, US 13 is the best alternative.

State Police said the car has been removed from the water as of 2:30 p.m.

