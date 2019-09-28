Traffic

Crash blocks lanes on Pennsylvania Turnpike, causes major delays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An accident is blocking lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Mid-County Toll Plaza and causing major delays.

Action News is told a vehicle rolled over from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike (I-276).

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

Officials say the westbound I-276 center and right lanes are now open. The left lane remains closed.

The eastbound right lane is now open.

Crews are working to remove vehicles from the scne.

There is no word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the crash at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficplymouth townshipi 476pennsylvania turnpiketraffic
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man trapped in crushed car under tractor trailer records his own rescue
Chicago road rage fight caught on camera under investigation
Bride and groom get married in Eagles jerseys at Jersey Shore
High school dedicates game to officer's son who died in manhole
AccuWeather: Warm, More Humid
2 off-duty Philly police officers injured in fight at 7-Eleven
Illegal dumping caught on camera in Southwest Philadelphia
Show More
Snoop Dogg's 10-day-old grandson dies
Shelter Me: Superhero dog inspires kids
Lizzo, Halsey headline Q102 Jingle Ball 2019
Looking for a job? Philadelphia Navy Yard is hiring
Elementary school raises awareness for kids fighting cancer
More TOP STORIES News