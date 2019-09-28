Crash blocks lanes on Pennsylvania Turnpike, causes major delays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An accident is blocking lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Mid-County Toll Plaza and causing major delays.Action News is told a vehicle rolled over from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike (I-276).A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.Officials say the westbound I-276 center and right lanes are now open. The left lane remains closed.The eastbound right lane is now open.Crews are working to remove vehicles from the scne.There is no word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the crash at this time.