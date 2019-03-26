Crash closes Pennsylvania Turnpike EB, spills dish soap on road

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A crash involving a commercial truck carrying dish soap and another vehicle has shut down a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.The Turnpike eastbound is shut down between Downingtown (Exit 312) and Valley Forge (Exit 326).Action News is told after the crash, the truck struck a bridge resulting in jugs of dish soap spilling out onto the Turnpike.Big delays are expected approaching the area.Drivers can take Route 100 southbound to the 30 Bypass eastbound to 202 northbound to avoid the crash site as crews work to clear up the soap and debris.No injuries have been reported.