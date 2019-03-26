Traffic

Crash closes Pennsylvania Turnpike EB, spills dish soap on road

EMBED <>More Videos

Crash shuts down Pa. Turnpike between Downingtown and Valley Forge. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on March 26, 2019.

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A crash involving a commercial truck carrying dish soap and another vehicle has shut down a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The Turnpike eastbound is shut down between Downingtown (Exit 312) and Valley Forge (Exit 326).

Action News is told after the crash, the truck struck a bridge resulting in jugs of dish soap spilling out onto the Turnpike.

Big delays are expected approaching the area.

Drivers can take Route 100 southbound to the 30 Bypass eastbound to 202 northbound to avoid the crash site as crews work to clear up the soap and debris.

No injuries have been reported.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficdowningtown boroughtrafficaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Cadet assaulted at Valley Forge Military Academy
3 Philadelphia dental practices shut down, patients urged to get tested
Mother, daughter displaced after Port Richmond apartment fire
Philadelphia firefighter laid to rest Tuesday
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Brisk and Chilly Today
Pennridge School Board votes to hire armed guards
Officials order 'emergency removal' of children from Glen Mills Schools
Show More
Community raises over $3,000 for suspended Verizon worker who saved cat
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
Man charged with bar employee's murder in Germantown
Berks Co. woman arrested for allegedly abusing boyfriend's daughter
Pa. treatment firm accused of exploiting addicts, insurers
More TOP STORIES News