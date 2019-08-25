Crash closes portion of Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension

FRANCONIA TWP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash involving a truck shut down the southbound lanes of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike at milepost 34.6 for some time Sunday morning.The crash occurred just after 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Quakertown exit (Exit 44).Around 10 a.m. the left lane of the southbound side of I-476 reopened, allowing awaiting vehicles to trickle by.Officials warn motorists to consider an alternate route to avoid delays.