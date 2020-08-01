Traffic

Dirt bike rider in critical condition after collision on Broad Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dirt bike rider is in critical condition after a crash on Broad Street in North Philadelphia.

Police said the rider struck the rear passenger door of a BMW at the intersection of Broad and Norris streets shortly after midnight Saturday.

The impact of the crash ejected the rider from the bike.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital with multiple broken bones in his legs and arms.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.
