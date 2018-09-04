TRAFFIC

Driver arrested for fatal Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run identified

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed woman in NE Philadelphia. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 10pm on September 2, 2018.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The driver who was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday has been identified.

Joseph Thompson, 52, of the 3100 block of Draper Street, has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Homicide by Vehicle, Accident Involving Death and related offenses.

Joseph Thompson


The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the 10900 block of Academy Road.

Police say the victim, 64-year-old Yvonne Cantz of Derry Terrace, was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup that was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Cantz was walking in the shoulder of the road at the time she was hit.

The pickup truck later found at a nearby shopping center. Thompson was arrested that evening.

