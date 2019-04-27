The driver of a semi-truck is facing charges after four people were killed in a fiery crash involving 28 vehicles on a Colorado highway.
The 23-year-old suspect was charged Friday with four counts of vehicular homicide.
The pile-up happened Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70.
Investigators say the truck driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when the semi slammed into several stopped cars in a traffic jam.
Six people were taken to the hospital.
Driver charged following fiery crash in Colorado that killed 4
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More