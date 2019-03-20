Traffic

Driver charged with vehicular homicide in Coatesville crash that left woman dead

Woman killed in Coatesville crash identified; other driver in custody. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 4pm on March 20, 2019.

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- The driver who Coatesville police say was involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning is facing vehicular homicide charges.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday at 8th Avenue and Lincoln Highway (Business Route 30) in Coatesville.


Police said a black Kia Optima was traveling southbound on North 8th Avenue, proceeding through the intersection when the car struck a black Chevy Monte Carlo that was traveling east on East Lincoln Highway.

Chopper 6 was overhead following the crash and captured video of both cars badly damaged in the front of the Walgreens' parking lot.

Chopper 6 over the scene of a fatal car crash in Coatesville, March 20, 2019



The driver of the Monte Carlo was taken from the scene of the accident to Brandywine Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police identified the driver that was killed as Monica Fiorentino McGibboney, 45, of Coatesville.

The driver of the Optima, Tyree Mansell, 22, of Coatesville, was taken into custody.

Police say he was driving with a suspended license and failed to stop at a red light.

He is facing a slew of charges, including homicide by motor vehicle.



We spoke to a woman who says she knew the victim.

"She was a very nice person. Very nice person. She has a lot of kids. She was just living her life," said Diane Hatfield of Honeybrook.

A family member, who described McGibboney as a kind and loving person, said she was recently married.

The deadly incident closed Route 30 in both directions for most of the morning, but the road was reopened around 10 a.m.

The accident is still under investigation.
