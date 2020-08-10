Traffic

Driver crashes into Penn Athletic Club boathouse on Kelly Drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a driver lost control on Kelly Drive and crashed into one of the clubs on Boathouse Row.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The vehicle ran into the Penn Athletic Club, causing minor damage to the facility.

The driver turned up at Temple University Hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not said what caused the driver to lose control.
