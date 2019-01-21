TRAFFIC

Driver crashes into firetruck on I-95 in South Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver crashes into firetruck on I-95. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 21, 2019.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A driver crashed into the back of a firetruck on I-95 in South Philadelphia.

It happened on the northbound lanes near the Walt Whitman Bridge around midnight Monday.

Authorities say the firetruck had stopped along the highway to respond to a car fire.

The driver of the striking vehicle then rear-ended the truck.

That driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of various injuries.

No firefighters were injured in the crash.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newscrashaccidentI-95South Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in head-on crash in Newark
Driver crashes car into laundromat in Glenside
10 hospitalized after Hawaii transit bus collides with water tanker
Driver trapped inside car after hitting light pole in Fairmount Park
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Bitter Winds, Dangerous Cold Today
Philly area sees dangerous cold, wind chills below zero
Police: Mother overdosed, rolled onto 13-month-old son
Due to shutdown, 'loaner' Liberty Bell to be used on MLK Day
Thousands to attend MLK Day of Service in Philadelphia
Sinkhole exposes portion of ME-1 pipeline
Fire forces evacuation of apartment building in Old City
Chester Co. equestrian center celebrates 50 years of enabling riders
Show More
Police investigate shooting near motel in Brooklawn, New Jersey
Rare frog finds mate for reproduction via online dating profile
IRA dissidents suspected in Northern Ireland car bomb blast
Elderly woman killed in house fire in Chestnut Hill
Saint William's kicks off centennial celebration
More News