SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A driver crashed into the back of a firetruck on I-95 in South Philadelphia.
It happened on the northbound lanes near the Walt Whitman Bridge around midnight Monday.
Authorities say the firetruck had stopped along the highway to respond to a car fire.
The driver of the striking vehicle then rear-ended the truck.
That driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of various injuries.
No firefighters were injured in the crash.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps