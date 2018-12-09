Driver loses control, slams into parked car in Lawncrest

LAWNCREST (WPVI) --Police say a car was speeding when it slammed into a parked car on a street in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.
The Action Cam was at the scene on East Godfrey and Summerdale avenues.
It was around 1 a.m. Sunday when the car went out of control, slammed into a parked car and then came to a stop in a playground.
Both vehicles were totaled.
The driver was the only one in the car.
He's in the hospital in stable condition.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps