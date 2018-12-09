TRAFFIC

Driver loses control, slams into parked car in Lawncrest

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver loses control, slams into parked car in Lawncrest. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

LAWNCREST (WPVI) --
Police say a car was speeding when it slammed into a parked car on a street in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was at the scene on East Godfrey and Summerdale avenues.

It was around 1 a.m. Sunday when the car went out of control, slammed into a parked car and then came to a stop in a playground.

Both vehicles were totaled.

The driver was the only one in the car.

He's in the hospital in stable condition.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newscar crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Truck crashes into utility pole, takes out wires in Newport, Del.
Drivers dodge large spool rolling down highway
Trash truck crashes into side of apartment building in Havertown
Study finds California is the worst state for driving
More Traffic
Top Stories
Fire erupts after car crashes into historic building in Hatboro
Man hospitalized after stabbing on SEPTA trolley
Army beats Navy for 3rd straight time and Trump at game
Man shot in chest during fight in Rhawnhurst
Fire at Super 8 motel in Newark ruled an arson; suspect arrested
Man critical after shooting in Germantown
Propane tanks stolen from two locations in NE Philadelphia
Toys delivered to children in hospitals in Philadelphia
Show More
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
1 dead following apartment fire in Lehigh County
Truck crashes into utility pole, takes out wires in Newport, Del.
Man sentenced to life in abduction, sexual assault of girl
6 dead, dozens hurt in nightclub stampede on Italy's coast
More News