Driver loses control, slams into parked car in Lawncrest

Police say a car was speeding when it slammed into a parked car on a street in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.The Action Cam was at the scene on East Godfrey and Summerdale avenues.It was around 1 a.m. Sunday when the car went out of control, slammed into a parked car and then came to a stop in a playground.Both vehicles were totaled.The driver was the only one in the car.He's in the hospital in stable condition.------