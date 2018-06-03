CAMDEN (WPVI) --A man is in critical condition following a car crash in Camden, New Jersey.
Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a utility pole at the intersection of State Street and River Road around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.
Crews had to rescue the driver from inside of the car.
The driver was then rushed to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.
There is no word on what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
