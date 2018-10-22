Driver sought in deadly Lehigh Valley hit-and-run

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Authorities are searching for the driver wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in the Lehigh Valley.
Investigators say a pedestrian was struck and killed along the 1700 block of Maunch Chunk Road in South Whitehall Township around 9 p.m. Sunday.
They say the driver did not stop.
Police are looking for a silver or gray 2016 to 2018 Toyota with front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.
