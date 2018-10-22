TRAFFIC

Driver sought in deadly Lehigh Valley hit-and-run

EMBED </>More Videos

Pedestrian killed in Lehigh Valley hit-and-run. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on October 22, 2018.

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities are searching for the driver wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in the Lehigh Valley.

Investigators say a pedestrian was struck and killed along the 1700 block of Maunch Chunk Road in South Whitehall Township around 9 p.m. Sunday.

They say the driver did not stop.

Police are looking for a silver or gray 2016 to 2018 Toyota with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstraffichit and runhit and run accidentcrashaccidentSouth Whitehall Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Target in Wynnefield Heights
1 dead, dozens hurt after tour bus, pickup truck collide
Man recovering after being struck by car in Olney
Lyft rolling out monthly subscription service nationwide
More Traffic
Top Stories
Eagles blow 17 point lead, lose 21-17 to Panthers
Emotional roller coaster continues for Eagles' fans
Police: Mother in custody after shooting teenage son in Logan
Phoenixville man in jail after police chase to New York
AccuWeather: Bright, Chilly Today
Rash of car break-ins at apartments in East Oak Lane
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Target in Wynnefield Heights
Family seeks justice after crash victim gunned down in Camden
Show More
18 killed, dozens injured in Taiwan train derailment
Dozens hurt in floor collapse in party near Clemson University
Springfield Mall reopens Sunday after report of shots fired outside
Teen shot in the stomach in Grays Ferry
No winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing; jackpot now worth $620 million
More News