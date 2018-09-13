Family announces settlement in deadly bike crash in Center City

The family of a young woman, killed while riding her bike in Center City has announced a settlement in connection to her death.Twenty-four-year-old Emily Fredricks died when she was hit by a trash truck at 11th and Spruce last November, on her way to work.The family's lawyers said today that Gold Metal Environmental has agreed to pay six million dollars, along with implementing new safety policies.And over the next few years, it will give a total of 125-thousand dollars to organizations dedicated to keeping Philadelphia streets safe."We as a family continue to honor Emily as a remarkably caring, community-minded person, who was so concerned about helping and protecting others, from her closest friends to complete strangers," said Laura Fredricks, victim's mom.Fredericks' family is using some of the money to start a foundation in her name, donate to charity, and fund scholarship and athletic awards in her honor.------