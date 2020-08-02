Traffic

Fatal crash on Kelly Drive leaves 27-year-old man dead: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal accident on the Kelly Drive Saturday.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on the 1600 of Kelly Drive near Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say a car and a motorcycle collided. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash.

A 27-year-old male was riding on a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Kelly Drive. A 33-year-old female was driving a white 2019 Hyundai Elantra and was traveling westbound on Kelly Drive and struck the male that was on the motorcycle.

The male was transported to Temple Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time after.

An ongoing investigation was held with aid at the scene.
