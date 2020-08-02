Fatal crash on Kelly Drive leaves 27-year-old man dead: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal accident on the Kelly Drive Saturday.The crash happened around 8 p.m. on the 1600 of Kelly Drive near Hunting Park Avenue.Police say a car and a motorcycle collided. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash.A 27-year-old male was riding on a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Kelly Drive. A 33-year-old female was driving a white 2019 Hyundai Elantra and was traveling westbound on Kelly Drive and struck the male that was on the motorcycle.The male was transported to Temple Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time after.An ongoing investigation was held with aid at the scene.