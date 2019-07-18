Traffic

Fatal tractor-trailer crash, fire shuts down I-78 in Lehigh Valley

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pennsylvania -- A fiery tractor-trailer crash that closed I-78 in the Lehigh Valley during the Thursday morning rush was fatal, Pennsylvania State Police confirm.

According to WFMZ-TV, the truck crashed into the median and caught fire on I-78 east under the Route 309 overpass near the Lehigh and Northampton county line.



The tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames and burned part of the bridge, bridge support and median.

I-78 is closed in both directions between Route 412 (Exit 67) and Lehigh Street (Exit 57).

The Route 309 overpass onto Route 145 was also shut down as crews checked the structural stability of the bridge.

There is no word on the number of fatalities or any other injuries.
