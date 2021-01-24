police officer injured

Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer riding motorcycle hit by car

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer riding a motorcycle was involved in a crash early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of State Road and Linden Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said the officer was making a turn when he was hit by a car and thrown off his bike.

The highway patrol officer suffered head, leg, and back injuries.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no word yet on any charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnortheast philadelphiaofficer injuredpolice officer injuredmotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
'Kill him with his own gun': Police describe facing the mob at the Capitol
Suspects wanted for attacks on police in Philly, NJ and Del.
Philly police ID suspect after shots fired at officers in West Oak Lane
Hostage situation over after 3 officers shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooting victim found dead outside NJ house party
Search for Marquan's killer: Trip for French fries turns deadly
Massive Facebook logout kicks users off social media platform
Cape May restaurant puts stylish spin on outdoor dining
Hundreds of first responders to get vaccine in Montgomery County
AccuWeather: Cold again today, light snow for some on Monday night
What 'vaccine passports' mean for your summer vacation
Show More
Arizona Republicans censure Cindy McCain, GOP governor
COVID-19 Vaccine: Veterans line up in Philly, dentists administer in Del.
Poirier knocks out McGregor in 2nd round at UFC 257
Devoted dog spent days outside hospital waiting for owner
Supporters' words may haunt Trump at impeachment trial
More TOP STORIES News