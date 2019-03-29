I-76 westbound shut down at Montgomery Drive following accident and fuel spill

Breaking News: All lanes are blocked on I-76 WB at Montgomery Dr with an accident and emergency workers. Stick to Kelly or MLK Drives. @6abc pic.twitter.com/cJah8yU4oZ — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) March 29, 2019

Check out the travel times on I-76 WB with and accident blocking all lanes near Montgomery Drive. It involves an overturned tanker truck and a large fuel spill. @6abc pic.twitter.com/e2gjQ6kaYH — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) March 29, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All lanes of I-76 westbound are blocked at Montgomery Drive by an accident involving a tanker truck and a large fuel spill.Police said all traffic is being diverted off the highway at the Montgomery Drive exit.Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.