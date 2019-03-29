fuel spill

I-76 westbound shut down at Montgomery Drive following accident and fuel spill

I-76 WB shut down at Montgomery Avenue: Karen Rogers reports March 29, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All lanes of I-76 westbound are blocked at Montgomery Drive by an accident involving a tanker truck and a large fuel spill.



Police said all traffic is being diverted off the highway at the Montgomery Drive exit.

Chopper 6 over truck crash on I-76 westbound past Montgomery Drive on March 29, 2019.



Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

