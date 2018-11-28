TRAFFIC

I-95 SB shut down approaching Woodhaven Road due to overturned dump truck

Chopper 6 Video: Dump truck spills gravel on I-95 SB leading to lane closures on November 28, 2018.

CORNWELLS HEIGHTS, Pa. (WPVI) --
An overturned dump truck has spilled gravel all over the southbound lanes of I-95 in Bucks County causing all lanes to close.



It happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday near the Cornwells Heights Park and Ride.

Dump truck overturns on I-95. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on November 28, 2018.


All the southbound lanes are blocked approaching Woodhaven Road.



No injuries have been reported.
