CORNWELLS HEIGHTS, Pa. (WPVI) --An overturned dump truck has spilled gravel all over the southbound lanes of I-95 in Bucks County causing all lanes to close.
#BREAKING - Dump truck overturned on 95 SB by the Cornwells Heights Park-n-Ride (approaching Woodhaven Rd). All lanes are blocked. Traffic jams coming south of 413. Use 13 or Rt-1 instead...or even go into NJ & use 130 SB or 295 SB. @6abc pic.twitter.com/W79TzPIHvA— Matt Pellman (@MattPellman) November 28, 2018
It happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday near the Cornwells Heights Park and Ride.
All the southbound lanes are blocked approaching Woodhaven Road.
Southbound Interstate 95 closed at the Cornwells Park and Ride because of an accident involving an overturned dump truck.— Bensalem Fire Rescue (@Bensalem_Fire) November 28, 2018
No injuries have been reported.
