#BREAKING - Dump truck overturned on 95 SB by the Cornwells Heights Park-n-Ride (approaching Woodhaven Rd). All lanes are blocked. Traffic jams coming south of 413. Use 13 or Rt-1 instead...or even go into NJ & use 130 SB or 295 SB. @6abc pic.twitter.com/W79TzPIHvA — Matt Pellman (@MattPellman) November 28, 2018

Southbound Interstate 95 closed at the Cornwells Park and Ride because of an accident involving an overturned dump truck. — Bensalem Fire Rescue (@Bensalem_Fire) November 28, 2018

An overturned dump truck has spilled gravel all over the southbound lanes of I-95 in Bucks County causing all lanes to close.It happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday near the Cornwells Heights Park and Ride.All the southbound lanes are blocked approaching Woodhaven Road.No injuries have been reported.------