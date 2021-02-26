traffic

Traffic Troubles: Truck apparently leaking CO shuts down Boulevard; FedEx crash closes I-95

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two crashes, one on I-95 and another on the Roosevelt Boulevard, have created traffic woes for many drivers late Friday morning.

Roosevelt Boulevard Crash

An overturned tractor-trailer apparently leaking carbon dioxide shut down both directions of a portion of the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. near Horning Road.

An overturned tractor-trailer leaking carbon dioxide shut down both directions of a portion of the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.



Chopper 6 showed the overturned truck with the leak coming out of a carbon dioxide tank. Another damaged vehicle was seen nearby on the Boulevard.

Emergency crews closed both northbound and southbound lanes between Southampton and Comly roads due to the leak.

Southbound lanes reopened just before noon.

There is no word on injuries.

I-95 Crash

A crash involving a FedEx truck has closed the northbound lanes of I-95 in Center City just prior to I-676.

The tractor-trailer overturned around 10 a.m. resulting in packages being spilled all over the highway.

Officials said NB I-95 at Washington Avenue will be closed until at least 2 p.m.

A crash closed the northbound lanes of I-95 in Center City just prior to I-676.



Chopper 6 was over the scene as traffic was getting by on the shoulder.

There is no word on injuries.

Chopper 6 shows the traffic backup following the crash on I-95.

