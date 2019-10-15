Traffic

Man struck and killed on North Broad Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man in his 70s was struck and killed on North Broad Street in the Logan section of Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday at Broad and Windrim Avenue.

According to authorities, the victim was attempting to cross the street from a nearby gas station when the fatal accident occurred.

The striking vehicle stopped nearby.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
