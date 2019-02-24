TRAFFIC

Man, woman after car flips over on Schuylkill Expressway

EMBED </>More Videos

Man, woman injured after car flips over on I-76. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on February 24, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man and woman are in the hospital after their car flipped over on the Schuylkill Expressway.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on I-76 east between Montgomery and Girard avenues.

Police say the driver lost control of the car. The vehicle ended up landing on its roof.

The man and woman in the car, both in their 20s, are in stable condition.

Pennsylvania State Police are trying to determine why the car went out of control.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstrafficcrashaccidentSchuylkill Expressway
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
3 injured in I-95 multi-vehicle crash in South Philadelphia
2 officers, 2 civilians injured in vehicle collision in SW Philadelphia
Woman jumps into Schuylkill River while fleeing scene of crash in Conshohocken
Driver loses control, crashes into utility pole in Fairmount Park
More Traffic
Top Stories
ESPN: Negotiations between Phils, Harper could be resolved by Tuesday
Bradley Cooper among Oscar noms with local ties
R. Kelly charged: A look back at key moments of the singer's life and career
Giroux scores OT winner to lead Flyers to victory at Linc
Police: Suspect linked to 9 sex assault incidents in South Philly
La Salle student says armed home invasion occurred 50 yards from campus
AccuWeather: A.M. Rain, Lots Of Clouds
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Show More
How the voting works at the Oscars
Finishing touches made to Oscar sets night before big show
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
2 officers, 2 civilians injured in vehicle collision in SW Philadelphia
'Beale Street' tops Spirit Awards, Close wins best actress
More News