Several injured following multi-car crash on New Jersey Turnpike

By
Police are investigating a multiple-car crash on the New Jersey Turnpike early Sunday that has left several people injured.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the inner lanes of the turnpike near mile marker 62.

Officials said at least three vehicles were involved in the collision.

The impact of the crash caused one of the cars to flip on its side.

At least five people were taken to Capital Health Medical Center in Trenton, with at least three being in critical condition.

The New Jersey State Police are handling the investigation.
