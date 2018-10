EMBED >More News Videos Crash on Schuylkill Expressway slows traffic. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on October 2, 2018.

A multi-vehicle crash caused a portion of the Schuylkill Expressway to be blocked during the Tuesday morning commute.At least four vehicles were involved in the accident on the westbound I-76 past Belmont Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.Chopper 6 over the scene showed a number of vehicles with front-end damage. People could be seen waiting outside the cars on the side of the expressway.There is no word on injuries.All westbound lanes were blocked for a time. All lanes were reopened around 7:20 a.m.------