Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-495 in Claymont

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash has shut down the southbound lanes of I-495 in Claymont, Delaware.

The crash happened around 10:17 a.m. Friday just south of Philadelphia Pike.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed one of the three vehicles involved in the crash severely damaged and hanging on the guardrail.

No injuries have been reported.

All traffic was originally being diverted on to I-95. Crews have since opened the shoulder to allow traffic through as they continue to investigate and clear the scene.
