Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-95 north in Tinicum Township

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-95 north in Tinicum Township. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 15, 2019.

Chopper 6 is over a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes in Tinicum Township near Rt. 422 approaching the airport Friday night.

Several vehicles collided, leaving wreckage strewn across all lanes of I-95.

There is no word on what caused the vehicles to collide.

Several people were injured. No word on the extent of the injuries.

The highway is closed northbound while police investigate.

