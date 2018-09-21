TRAFFIC

Double-parkers beware: New plan targets Center City traffic congestion

Congestion crackdown in Center City. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on September 21, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
City leaders in Philadelphia will try to do something about the Center City traffic congestion, particularly during rush hour.

Starting Monday, drivers who are caught double-parking, driving in bus lanes, parking in no parking zones or blocking intersections will be cited.

City officials held a news conference on Thursday to outline their new plan.

Philadelphia police, the Parking Authority, and SEPTA police will focus on violators along Market and Chestnut streets.

City Council President Darrell Clarke also called for the hiring of "public safety enforcement officers," whose job would be to help regulate traffic.

The Fraternal Order of Police opposes that, saying the job is already handled by police officers.

