NJ Transit announces service changes due to winter weather

FILE A NJ Transit train, left, rushes by as it leaves Newark Penn Station, Friday, March 11, 2016, in Newark, N.J. (Julio Cortez)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
NJ Transit is offering full systemwide cross-honoring for the entire day on Monday due to this latest round of winter weather, allowing customers to use their ticket or pass on an alternate travel mode-rail, light rail or bus-including private bus carriers.

NJ Transit says they anticipate regular weekend service for the remainder of the day Sunday and regular weekday service for Monday, March 4th on its rail, bus and light rail, as long as weather conditions permit safe operation.

Customers are advised of the following:

Systemwide: NJ TRANSIT plans to operate regular weekday service on Monday, March 4 with systemwide cross-honoring in effect. Depending on the impact of the storm, NJ TRANSIT may need to modify service as conditions change.

Bus Service: While every effort will be made to continue operating bus service throughout the state, customers may experience delays or detours on their routes in the event of extreme winter weather conditions. Customers are advised to plan accordingly and anticipate disruptions to bus service.

Bus service to/from Warwick, N.Y., will originate/terminate at West Milford Park & Ride due to weather conditions. Bus 196 will operate on a snow detour and will not operate on Skyline Drive.
Access Link Service: Service for Regions 2, 4, 5 and 6 will be suspended as of 9 p.m. Sunday, March 3. On Monday, March 4, service in Regions 4, 5 and 6 will have a delayed start at 12 p.m. Region 2 service will operate on a regular weekday schedule on March 4.
