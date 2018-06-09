TRAFFIC

Overturned dump truck blocks multiple lanes on Route 422 in Montgomery County

EMBED </>More Videos

Overturned dump truck blocks multiple lanes on Route 422 in Montco. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on June 9, 2018. (WPVI)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a crash that closed the eastbound lanes of Route 422 in Montgomery County for several hours.

Police say the accident occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday when a dump truck flipped over, taking out multiple lanes of the highway approaching the Oaks Exit.

It appeared to have gone over the railing resting on the median.

Injuries have been reported but no details have been released.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newscar accidenttruck crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News