Overturned tanker truck, fuel spill closes Route 130 in Pennsauken

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An overturned tanker truck and fuel spill has closed Route 130 in both directions in Pennsauken, New Jersey.It happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday near Cove Road.Authorities said the driver was able to escape on his own.The tanker was carrying 2,300 gallons of fuel.Crews were putting down foam to stop the flow of the fuel going in storm drains.Drivers should look for alternative routes.